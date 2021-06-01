Short Interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Increases By 28.0%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

