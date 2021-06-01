Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Increases By 27.8%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 29th total of 665,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PDSB opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.