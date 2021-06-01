Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Increases By 64.3%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

