Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases By 30.5%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.