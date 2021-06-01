Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases By 30.5%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
