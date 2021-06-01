Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Sigilon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SGTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sigilon Therapeutics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.96 million and a PE ratio of -43.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.