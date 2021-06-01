Sigma Planning Corp Invests $216,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78.

