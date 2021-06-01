Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Silicon Laboratories worth $833,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $55,841,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.62, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.