Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 198,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

