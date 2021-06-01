SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.66 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $212,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $5,037,953. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

