Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

