Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,362 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Snap worth $193,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Snap by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,056,184. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

