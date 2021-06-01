SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Down 0.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 31,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

About SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

