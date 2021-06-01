Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.56

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and traded as low as $26.47. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

