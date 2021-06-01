Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 29th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. Southern Copper has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.