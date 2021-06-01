Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $316,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.