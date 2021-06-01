Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $122.28 and a 52-week high of $184.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

