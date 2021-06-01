Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

