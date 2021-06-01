Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $324,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,191.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Several research firms have commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

