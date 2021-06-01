Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

