Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 74,976 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 90.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,976 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,577,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $43.96.

