SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 32.9% Lower This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,092,309,491 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.