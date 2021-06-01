SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

