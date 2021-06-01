Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

