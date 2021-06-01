Splunk (SPLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.