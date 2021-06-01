SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.