State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.97 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

AVY opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.