State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.87 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

