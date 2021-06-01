State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The AES worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

AES opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

