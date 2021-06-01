State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $506.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.