State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,091 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

