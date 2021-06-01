State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

