State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $42,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

