State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $57,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.