State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $35.28 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,433 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.33% of Iron Mountain worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

