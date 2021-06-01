State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $53.21 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 280,956 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $53,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $258.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.13. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.