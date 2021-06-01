State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 292.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,981 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $231.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

