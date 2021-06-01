State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 16,368 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $48,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $283.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.