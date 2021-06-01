State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 183,804 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,804 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Linde stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

