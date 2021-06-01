Steadview Capital Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 10.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $107,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Twilio by 1,992.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.98. 22,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.36 and its 200-day moving average is $353.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

