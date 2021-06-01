Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of STL stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 432.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 172.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

