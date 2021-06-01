Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.17.

Shares of COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.06. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

