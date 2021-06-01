Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.53. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,458,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

