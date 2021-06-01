Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the April 29th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLFF shares. Barclays started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

