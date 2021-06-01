Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $53.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $237.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

