Stora Enso Oyj Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEOAY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

