Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.89. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 60,000 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

