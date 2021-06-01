Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 65.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

