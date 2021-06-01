Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 909,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,993,000. Roblox comprises approximately 22.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $47,784,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,847,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $21,672,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $12,813,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,907. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

