Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,902. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40.

