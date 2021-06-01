Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 13,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,598 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,370. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

